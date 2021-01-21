Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole Verzuz Battle: How to Watch, Date, Time And All You Need To Know About This Epic Showdown

“Y’all ready???,” Ashanti tweeted on Thursday (January 21), promoting the battle and tagging the newly-pardoned Lil Wayne in her post.

The first Verzuz battle of 2021 is here as Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will go hit for hit for their fans.

To watch the battle, viewers can begin streaming at 8 p.m. EST this evening via the Verzuz TV Instagram page as well as on Apple Music.

The Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole Verzuz battle was postponed in December after Ashanti announced she tested positive for the coronavirus. The singers rescheduled the bout for January 9 before once again postponing the sing off. It goes down this evening.