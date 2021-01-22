Lil Wayne Thanks Trump For Pardoning Him And Releases A New Song

Written by BET Staff

Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter was facing ten years for federal weapons charges but has received a pardon from former President Donald Trump. He is now thanking Trump and released a new song. Weezy wrote on Twitter, “I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!”

I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!



- Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 21, 2021

He also released a new song titled “Ain’t Got Time,” which addressed his charges. The lyrics include, “The feds, they hot on us, 100 on the thermometer / They raided my private plane, got one that’s more privater,” he raps, later adding, “FBI arrest me, why?” Listen to the song below:

RELATED: Lil Wayne Faces 10 Years in Prison On Federal Weapons Charges Wayne pleaded guilty last month to a federal charge of possession of a weapon; despite being a convicted felon, a handgun was found on his chartered jet after landing in Miami in December 2019. According to the Associated Press, the “A Milli” rapper admitted having the gold-plated handgun and six rounds of ammunition that was found in his luggage. He posted $250,000 bail and had his passport taken by authorities. His hearing had been scheduled for Jan. 28, and he was facing 10 years in prison if convicted. “Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks,” reads the White House statement. “Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr. Wayne ‘a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer.’ During Trump’s campaign last year, Wayne tweeted photos of himself and the president after a meeting in an apparent show of support and said he backed Trump’s two-page “Platinum Plan.” The endorsement garnered wide criticism.