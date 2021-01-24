DJ Spinderella Of Salt-N-Pepa Says She Was ‘Wrongfully’ Excluded From The Biopic

Former DJ of Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Spinderella is speaking out about the new Lifetime Salt-N-Pepa biopic moments before it aired on the Lifetime Network on Saturday (Jan. 23).

Spinderella shared a statement on her social media accounts on Friday (Jan.22) reportedly alleging that she was excluded from the film, which is executive produced by the talented hip hop rap group, Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandy “Pepa” Denton.

“Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production all the while using my image throughout,” Spinderella writes on her Instagram, noting that she does not support the biopic.

