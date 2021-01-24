DJ Spinderella Of Salt-N-Pepa Says She Was ‘Wrongfully’ Excluded From The Biopic

Former DJ of Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Spinderella is speaking out about the new Lifetime Salt-N-Pepa biopic moments before it aired on the Lifetime Network on Saturday (Jan. 23).
Spinderella shared a statement on her social media accounts on Friday (Jan.22) reportedly alleging that she was excluded from the film, which is executive produced by the talented hip hop rap group, Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandy “Pepa” Denton.
“Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production all the while using my image throughout,” Spinderella writes on her Instagram, noting that she does not support the biopic.
“Given that I played an integral role in the group's story and success, There's nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman. It is for this reason, I will not be supporting it,” she writes.
Spinderella did vow her support to the actress who played her in the film, Monique Paul, but said that she wished that she would have been given the opportunity to share her perspective within the groundbreaking music group.
The hip-hop girl group was formed in 1985 with DJ Spinderella joining soon after. Their classic hits include “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “What A Man,” “Shoop” and their 1987 mega -charting single, “Push It,” which put the pioneering duo on the map leading them to become some of the most recognized women in music.
In 2019, Spinderella shared on her Instagram that she received a “termination email” from Salt-N-Pepa saying that she was now excluded from performances with the group.
