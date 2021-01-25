Trey Songz Arrested After Tussle With Policeman At KC Chiefs Championship

R&B singer Trey Songz reportedly got into a physical altercation with police after the AFC Championship game Sunday (Jan. 24) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Songz is seen in a video posted to TMZ’s website wrestling in the stands with an officer, punching him and grappling with him until he’s pinned to a seat. But fans in the stands, who watched the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, say it wasn’t his fault.

One spectator told TMZ that Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was being heckled, but he asked them to calm down. The officer went after him, and, taken off guard, he started fighting back. In the video, fans yelled at the policeman to unhand Songs until other officers arrived.



He was taken into custody, and charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. He is expected to be released Monday night (Jan. 25).



The Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.