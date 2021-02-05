Jadakiss Is Voicing A COVID-19 Safety PSA For New York City

There are few rappers more New York than Jadakiss. So perhaps it only makes sense that the Yonkers legend’s gruff voice will be behind a new COVID-19 safety PSA intended for Big Apple residents.
On Thursday (February 4), Kiss revealed that he will soon be doing the public service announcement for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).
The ad is slated to broadcast throughout the city’s public transportation system beginning next Friday, according to People.com. Jadakiss’ messages will inform commuters of various coronavirus safety measures that they can practice to prevent spreading the virus.
"Starting Feb. 12, you will be hearing my voice along with over 20 other iconic voices representing the @mta on subway platforms and buses all over NYC!" Jadakiss wrote on Instagram under a snippet of him voicing the PSA. "S/O (shoutout to) @newyorknico for making this happen. I can't wait to hear this for myself, Ahaaaaa."
"If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please quarantine at home or seek medical attention," Kiss said in the Instagram clip he posted. "Thanks for helping to keep New York City safe."
Nicolas Heller, a documentary director in New York, played a huge role in jumpstarting the new initiative.
"After years of wanting to make this happen, I am so proud to announce I am partnering with the @mta to create new subway and bus announcements with iconic NY'ers for the start of 2021," he announced in a November 15 Instagram post.
When beginning the campaign, Heller says he asked social media users for famous New Yorkers to be considered for the gig. "Rather than personally choosing all the lucky voices for this project, I felt it was important to open it up to you all," he wrote. "So let me know... Who deserves the high honor of being a voice of the MTA?"
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
