Jadakiss Is Voicing A COVID-19 Safety PSA For New York City

There are few rappers more New York than Jadakiss. So perhaps it only makes sense that the Yonkers legend’s gruff voice will be behind a new COVID-19 safety PSA intended for Big Apple residents.

On Thursday (February 4), Kiss revealed that he will soon be doing the public service announcement for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

The ad is slated to broadcast throughout the city’s public transportation system beginning next Friday, according to People.com. Jadakiss’ messages will inform commuters of various coronavirus safety measures that they can practice to prevent spreading the virus.

"Starting Feb. 12, you will be hearing my voice along with over 20 other iconic voices representing the @mta on subway platforms and buses all over NYC!" Jadakiss wrote on Instagram under a snippet of him voicing the PSA. "S/O (shoutout to) @newyorknico for making this happen. I can't wait to hear this for myself, Ahaaaaa."

RELATED: Fabolous And Jadakiss Face-Off Next In Verzuz Battle

"If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please quarantine at home or seek medical attention," Kiss said in the Instagram clip he posted. "Thanks for helping to keep New York City safe."