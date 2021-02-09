Offset Sued After Allegedly Misplacing Rented Bentley

Platinum Transportation group is reportedly suing Offset for not returning one of their rental Bentleys when it was due.

According to TMZ, the car company says it rented out the luxury vehicle in the Spring of 2020 and claim it went missing when it was time to turn it back in.

Documents obtained by the celebrity news outlet reveal PTG allegedly drew up a contract with the Migos rapper in May and recognized him as a repeat customer of theirs. At first the company says they rented out their new 2020 Bentley Bentayga for a few days at a rate of less than $600 a day.

That initial rental period, according to PTG, kept getting pushed out by Offset and a new deal was made to have him hold the vehicle until late July.

After Independence Day, Platinum claims Offset told them he didn’t have the car in his possession, didn’t know who had it last, or where it was. They also say Offset ceased making payments on the car after his lease was up on July 25, despite the fact he failed to return the Bentley. He also refused to make any additional payments, PTG alleges.

Platinum is suing for damages, claiming they lost out on over $100,000 in revenue since the vehicle hasn’t been in their possession for them to rent out.

Offset hasn’t spoken out publicly about the suit as of now.