Facebook Watch Premieres Black History Month Special Featuring Chance The Rapper, Erykah Badu, And John Legend

Black history could not be celebrated without acknowledging the monumental contributions made by some of the world’s most prolific artists in music. Whether it’s hip-hop and R&B or country and classical, Black musicians have left an indelible mark on the artistry of sound.

Facebook Watch is taking notice and will feature some of the best and brightest artists in a new four-episode, short-form special called, “Forward: The Future of Black Music.” The series is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will showcase the talents of Chance the Rapper, Erykah Badu, John Legend, Yara Shahidi, and more. The show debuts on Tuesday, February 16 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Facebook Watch and will also be available on Messenger's Watch Together feature so you can enjoy with your friends. New episodes will drop every Tuesday and Friday following during February.

Fans will get an inside and personal look into the lives and minds of these legends as we listen in on their most unfiltered conversations with emerging artists. It’s a bit of nostalgia along with visions of the future. Each show ends with a musical performance by the artist on the rise, further proving why they are the ones to watch.

Check out conversations between Yara Shahidi ft. Neelam (Feb. 16), John Legend ft. D Smoke (Feb. 19), Erykah Badu ft. Tobe Nwigwe (Feb. 23), and Chance the Rapper ft. his brother Taylor Bennett (Feb. 26).