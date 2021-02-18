Jeezy Mourns The Death Of His Mother In Moving Instagram Post

Rapper Jeezy is mourning the death of mother and penned an emotional note to her on social media, captioning an image of him touching her casket.

“You taught me to be a man when I was a boy,” he wrote “Raised me to be a natural born leader when I was lost. You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration.



“When I had nothing or no one, I had you Mamma. You was [sic] hard on me. I thank you for that. You gave me confidence when I didn’t have any. Made me feel like I can put the world on my back and walk barefoot,” he continued. “My faith is strong. I know God has you now. We let heaven borrow our Angel.”