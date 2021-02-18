Jeezy Mourns The Death Of His Mother In Moving Instagram Post

Rapper Jeezy is mourning the death of mother and penned an emotional note to her on social media, captioning an image of him touching her casket.
“You taught me to be a man when I was a boy,” he wrote “Raised me to be a natural born leader when I was lost. You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration.
“When I had nothing or no one, I had you Mamma. You was [sic] hard on me. I thank you for that. You gave me confidence when I didn’t have any. Made me feel like I can put the world on my back and walk barefoot,” he continued. “My faith is strong. I know God has you now. We let heaven borrow our Angel.”
Jeezy, 43, who was born Jay Wayne Jenkins, did not reveal her cause of death and it is unclear exactly when she passed away, but in 2019 he said his mother was battling an undisclosed illness.
RELATED: Ring Details! You’ll Never Believe How Much Jeezy Reportedly Spent On Jeannie Mai’s Giant Diamond Ring
Jeezy, who is notoriously private, also did not reveal his mother’s name or age. The rapper has not released any other public statements.
But he did finish his note to his mother asking her to kiss his late brother, Michael. "Tell 'em we love him. And to take care of you. You are in a better place.
"With that beautiful smile on your face ... I will continue to make you proud,” he wrote.
(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
COMMENTS