Eve To Star In ABC Hip-Hop Drama Pilot

Rapper Eve has been tapped to star as the lead in a new ABC pilot, Queens.

The hip-hop drama written and executive produced by Zahir McGhee (Scandal) follows four estranged women in their 40s as they reunite in an effort to recapture their fame and popularity as the Nasty Bitches — their 1990s girl group that made them music industry icons, Deadline writes.

RELATED: Eve Says She ‘Doesn’t Think About Race’ When It Comes To Her White Husband

She is set to play one of the four members of the group, Brianna, also known as Professor Sex, who rapped about money, sex and her glamorous life as a member of the Nasty Bitches. Now, Brianna is a wife and mother of five, living a not so glamorous life. But when she is presented with the opportunity to reunite with her girl group, she experiences a crisis of confidence as she struggles to re-embrace her artistry, the outlet notes.

The actress and artist will also record and perform songs as her character.

In October 2020, the multi-talented entertainer launched her debut podcast, Constantly Evolving, with BBC Sound, after serving as the co-host of CBS The Talk for the last four years.

As a multi-platinum selling artist, Eve, also holds a Grammy, Daytime Emmy and other awards to her name.

It’s unclear when the new pilot will air on the TV network.