Mary J. Blige Thanks Kamala Harris For Using This Song After Her Election Victory

Vice President Kamala Harris made history as the first woman Vice President of the United States, as well as the first Black woman and the first South Asian to be elected as VP.

Immediately after her election win on Nov. 7, she joined President Joe Biden to deliver her victory speech and walked out on stage to Mary J. Blige’s song “Work That.” Now the R&B singer is reacting to how it felt to see the Vice President honor her in such a special way.

Blige tells iHeartRadio’s Angie Martinez that she was surprised when she learned that Vice President Harris walked out to a track off her 2007 album Growing Pains. She spoke with Martinez on her debut episode of iHeartRadio Living Black!.

RELATED: Kamala Harris Shouts Out John Lewis, Mary J. Blige And Black Women In Historic VP Acceptance Speech

"I was buggin', I was so surprised because people was calling me, I didn't know what the hell was going on. I spoke to my sister the next day, she was like, 'Yo! Kamala Harris just came out to 'Work That.'' I said 'Work That?!' 'Work That' which wasn't a single,” Blige explained, saying that “Work That” was a song that she wrote from the heart.