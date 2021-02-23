Bobby Shmurda Released From Jail

Bobby Shmurda is officially a free man.

According to TMZ, the rapper, whose real name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, was released this morning (Feb. 23) at approximately 8:30 a.m. from New York's Clinton Correctional Facility. His release came 10 months earlier than expected and he will reportedly be on parole supervision until Feb. 23, 2026.

Although the 26-year-old was denied parole back in November, due to the prison's Time Allowance Committee, he was released for good behavior, TMZ reports.

After accusations that he was a member of GS9, an East Flatbush gang, the Brooklyn rapper was arrested on December 24, 2014. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of weapons and reckless endangerment. He served two years in prison while awaiting trial and pleaded guilty to the charges in 2016. He was sentenced to seven years in prison minus the two he had served awaiting trial.

Best known for his hit single "Hot N***a," Bobby Shmurda is still signed to Epic Records. He released his debut EP, Shmurda She Wrote, in November 2014, less than two months before his arrest.