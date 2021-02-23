WATCH: Chloe X Halle Featured In New ‘My Life In 60 Seconds’ Animated Video For Black History Month

In the final week of the “My Black Is Culture” series, SONY is focusing on current young artists who are taking charge and directing the flow and future of Black music. Today, we launch the This Is Certified animated series, “My Life in 60 Seconds” featuring Chloe x Halle.

Hailing from Atlanta, the singing sisters have quickly risen to monumental success after catching the eye of Beyoncé who signed Chloe x Halle to her management company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2015. But prior to being endorsed by the Queen herself, the duo had their first live performance at a Spelman College talent show when they were just five and seven-years-old.

The animated video feels like it peeled straight from their personal scrapbook with a vibrant collaged theme that beautifully consumes the entire video.

As the pair continued to find themselves through writing songs as pre-teens, Chloe x Halle say that their first big break came after launching their YouTube channel and covering Beyoncé's "Best Thing I Never Had" was just the beginning.

The ladies are officially coined as proteges of Bey, made a cameo in Beyoncé's “Lemonade” and opened for the superstar on "The Formation World Tour" (2016) and for Jay-Z and Beyoncé's "On the Run II Tour" (2018).

Releasing their debut album, The Kids Are Alright months before the ORTII tour, the sister act was recognized with two Grammy nominations.

Watch the first episode of the This Is Certified animated series, “My Life in 60 Seconds” below: