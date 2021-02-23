Idris Elba Announces Collaboration With Megan Thee Stallion On Upcoming Project

Superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion has had some epic collaborations but her latest musical partnership might surprise some. She has an upcoming track with Golden Globe winning actor, all-around hottie and deejay Idris Elba.

Elba recently told CapitalFM's The All-New Capital Weekender that he worked on new music during the pandemic. The Houston rapper is one of the people who will also be featured on the upcoming project.

"So, I’ve got some really cool music coming. I’ve been working with Franky Wah on a tune I’m looking forward to dropping. I've got a bit of a banger, I don’t want to say too much but me, Megan Thee Stallion and Davido that’s coming. Shout out to the fanatics,” the 48-year-old said.

Elba also mentioned that he’d like to eventually work with Taylor Swift.

Watch a clip of the interview below: