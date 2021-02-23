Keke Palmer And Rumored Boyfriend Styn Go Public With Some PDA

Actress Keke Palmer isn’t shy about showing some love with her rumored new boo.

The 27-year-old actress was getting a little touchy-feely while out with musician Styn on Sunday (February 21). According to Page Six, the two were getting coffee in Hollywood.

While sitting outside of the Blue Bottle, Palmer was photographed putting her leg up on the Mae Seven musician’s lap. They were also pictured holding hands while leaving the establishment.

Additionally, Styn had a sweet moment when he lovingly touched Palmer’s cheek to help adjust her face mask as she closed her eyes.

Late last year, Palmer told Page Six she was seeing “someone special” and added they were spending the holidays together.

“You know, it’s not a love life if I share [it] with you because it’s public,” she told the outlet during a phone interview. “So at the end of the day, just know your girl Kekes is not lonely — ever!”

