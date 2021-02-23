Maxine Waters Praises Megan Thee Stallion’s Hit ‘WAP’

Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 was a continuation of her meteoric rise, but one of the highlights was the op-ed she penned for the New York Times titled “Why I Speak Up for Black Women.” It explained why protecting Black women is critical and provided yet another example of why the H-Town Hottie is a force to be reckoned with.

Now, one of the most powerful women in Congress is praising the Houston rapper for being a strong leader. For the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Maxine Waters sat down with Megan Thee Stallion and complemented her “audacity” for her hit single “WAP.”

"We need to tell Black women, concentrate on who you are, what you think, and what you care about. Approval does not always have to come from others," the California representative and longest serving Black female member of the House explains. "Other people's opinions do not make you, and the opinions of men do not determine who you are."

“[The song represents] the ability for women to take charge of what they want to say,' Waters reflected. “I had paid attention to the young gangster rap time when men were in charge. They said whatever they wanted to say, they said whatever they want to say about women, what have you. But women didn’t say – for a long time – what they could say or wanted to say or dared to say.”

Meg says she’s just trying to figure out her activism as she goes and is understanding her growing influence day by day.

"It's hard to feel like you're doing something new or feel like I'm speaking about something for the first time cause I've never done it before and I'm seeing the things that people are saying to me and how some people may not agree with what I'm saying, they feel like it's controversial and all I'm saying is protect Black women, and now people are taking it like I'm saying something crazy," she explains.

You can watch the full sit-down on Harper's Bazaar's website.