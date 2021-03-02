Solange Releases Remastered Director's Cut Of ‘When I Get Home’

Exactly two years ago, Solange released her album When I Get Home, which went on to reach No. 7 on the Billboard 200. To celebrate, the singer — in collaboration with Criterion Collection — released an exclusive streaming premiere of the remastered director’s cut of the album’s visuals.

“Surprise! In celebration of the 2nd anniversary of @saintrecords’s WHEN I GET HOME (2019), the Criterion Channel is proud to present Knowles's newly remastered director's cut of this dazzling immersion into the imagination of an artist whose vision knows no bounds,” the caption of the Criterion Channel’s Tuesday (March 2) announcement reads. “Excited to see Knowles’s director’s cut of WHEN I GET HOME for yourself? Head to the link in our bio.