Jhené Aiko Will Host Grammy Awards Pre-Show, Nominated For Three Awards

Nominated for three Grammys this year, Jhené Aiko will host the official Grammys pre-show on March 14th at 3 PM ET as it streams live on the Grammys’ website.

Aiko is in the running for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B for her latest project Chilombo — which is her last name and means “wild beast.” She is also up for Best R&B Performance for “Lightning and Thunder,” an effortless duet with John Legend, according to the Recording Academy.

Speaking with CBS This Morning, the 32-year-old songstress says that she uses music as her outlet to sing about loss, love and all other emotions that can mesh in between.

“That's my go-to form of therapy is creating these songs that allow me to just express what I'm feeling,” she says.