Jhené Aiko Will Host Grammy Awards Pre-Show, Nominated For Three Awards

Nominated for three Grammys this year, Jhené Aiko will host the official Grammys pre-show on March 14th at 3 PM ET as it streams live on the Grammys’ website.
Aiko is in the running for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B for her latest project Chilombo — which is her last name and means “wild beast.” She is also up for Best R&B Performance for “Lightning and Thunder,” an effortless duet with John Legend, according to the Recording Academy.
Speaking with CBS This Morning, the 32-year-old songstress says that she uses music as her outlet to sing about loss, love and all other emotions that can mesh in between.
“That's my go-to form of therapy is creating these songs that allow me to just express what I'm feeling,” she says.
Aiko’s lyrics are sensual and seductive in nature but she doesn’t shy away from her sexually explicit lyrics and uses it as a way to express herself through song.
“Sexuality is a part of our spirituality. And I've never been afraid to talk about my sexuality and express my wants and my needs. I love every side of me," Aiko continues, adding that she feels brave being able to be confident to talk about topics where other women might feel oppressed .
'They don't have that freedom. I hope that my music allows people to feel like they can express themselves through me."
The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will kick off after the Premiere Ceremony at 8 PM ET with The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah as the evening's host.
Watch the full CBS This Morning interview below:
(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
