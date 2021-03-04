Megan Thee Stallion Subs Ex-Lover In New Single With Maroon 5

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest feature is for Maroon 5’s comeback single and she’s not pulling any punches.

The H-Town hottie quickly becomes the highlight of the track, dissing an unnamed former lover.

“You did me wrong cause I let you / usually I like my situations beneficial,” raps Megan. “Got me looking stupid / the only way I’m coming back to you / is in your dreams / Lucid.”

Meg also vocalizes for a portion of her feature, singing: “Bet you miss my love all in your bed / Now ya stressin’ out / pulling your hair / smelling your pillows and wishin’ I was there.” She ends the verse with a warning: “If we break up I don’t want to be friends / you’re toxic.”

“[Megan] is a superstar, but really in the truest sense, man, she’s all class, and just we had the best time shooting the video,” Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe during an interview that began streaming Wednesday (March 3). “And it was just a lot of fun, man. I was cracking jokes the whole time, making her laugh. And it’s funny, man. You look back at all the crazy features we’ve been able to do, whether it’s Wiz or Kendrick, or is, I mean, there’s like a million, you know? I can’t. There’s too many to mention. We’ve just, every single one has been so special, and we feel really proud of being able to carry that torch.”

Listen to “Beautiful Mistakes” below.