Cardi B Deactivates Twitter Amid Wake Up Call Over Doll Release

Written by Paul Meara

Cardi B, like most popular entertainers, wants to expand her brand beyond music. So when she announced on Friday (March 5) that she was releasing an original doll based on her looks and style, she was expecting widespread support. "BARDI GANG!! I'm dropping my own doll TODAY!" the “W.A.P.” rapper captioned in an Instagram post under a photo of the packaged figurine. "Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much. Visit the website now to reserve your doll. You only have 72 hours – so go!"

In a separate IG post, Cardi, who is the mother of 2-year-old Kulture Kiari, explained that she entered the toy business to help secure a future for her daughter. She says she really enjoys buying dolls for her daughter and her nieces but often doesn’t find dolls suitable for them. RELATED: Cardi B Says Female Artists Face ‘Mad Pressure’ To Put Out New Music “They are way more expensive, they come with way more fashion and they come way more diverse,” she said. “They come so chic and I constantly gotta spend money on these dolls. My daughter constantly want me to buy these dolls, she actually has a preference."

While some supported Cardi’s newest venture via social media, many criticized the move because the announcement was something other than new music. During the session, a commenter said they wanted an album rather than a doll, to which Cardi replied, asking the question, "How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?" Many also claimed that Cardi shouldn’t be putting out dolls for little girls because of the music she makes. “Who wants to explain WAP to their 5 year old when she googles her Cardi doll?” a commenter asked. “Glad I’m past that age with my kid. I feel for you young parents!” Another commenter stated matter-of-factly, “I love you... but my daughter will NOT have this doll.” Out of frustration, Cardi took to her Instagram Live to air out her feelings over the perceived bullying. She later deleted her Twitter account, noting that she is under a lot of pressure. "I have so much pressure,” she said during her IG Live session, noting that she’s working on many new entities including music and acknowledged fan’s thirst for more.