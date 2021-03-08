Chaka Khan And Idina Menzel Re-Record ‘I’m Every Woman’ For International Women’s Day

Each and every March, we celebrate Women’s History Month and nestled within the month-long celebration is International Women's Day, on March 8. This year, music icon Chaka Khan and musical theater legend Idina Menzel are commemorating women around the world with a recreation of a famous song. Partnering up with CARE , a worldwide humanitarian organization, Khan recreated her classic hit as a duet with Menzel. The classic song “ I’m Every Woman ” was released by Chaka Khan in 1978. The song’s long history finds placement in 2021, as Menzel finds herself recording a version of the song alongside Khan. RELATED: Trailblazing Black Women Making History Menzel told TODAY that, “it’s a very surreal moment for me, I’ll just say. She is one of my idols. I’ve listened to her my whole life. I’ve tried to emulate the way that she sings.” I'm Every Woman video by Khan and Menzel The duo even filmed a video for the song, and clearly had a blast doing it:

In a media press release, CARE adds that their #IMEVERYWOMAN campaign is to highlight “the strength, resilience, and leadership of Every Woman around the world, especially in the face of colossal challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.” CARE also states, “cameos from activists, trailblazers, frontline heroes, artists, and incredible women from across the globe who have benefited from CARE’s programs.”



CARE asked the women involved in the video, “what is every woman.”



Khan, 67, told TODAY that, “most of what’s being said about the song is not in the words, we’re speaking another language. We’re speaking the language of the angels.”



“I’m Every Woman” was a breakout hit for Khan, and also for Whitney Houston, who issued her own rendition in 1992. It also served as the theme song for “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the mid-90s. The song was used for the show’s 1993-94 season, in the junction with their “I’m Every Woman” campaign.