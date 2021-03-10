Playboi Carti Is Ready To Drop A New Album Just Three Months After His Last One

Carti took to his Instagram to say he’s ready to drop another body of work.

After three years of keeping his fans waiting for solo material, Playboi Carti released his long-awaited album, Whole Lotta Red. He’s now ready to give his fans another album.

The 24-year-old Atlanta-raised rapper released his debut album Die Lit on May 11, 2018. In August of that same year, he began teasing his sophomore project Whole Lotta Red, an album that didn’t see the light of day until December 2020.

Fans may have their doubts about the teasing of a new album, seeing as though the previous album was released more than two years after being announced. His track record doesn’t prove to be one of security, but he has yet to deliver the deluxe edition of Whole Lotta Red—he announced on December 27 that a deluxe was on the way.

Artist’s (i.e. Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, etc) have been adding full-length projects to their deluxe albums. There may be a chance that instead of taking this route, Carti is going to give new light to an entirely new concept of his musical ideas.

Carti’s ear for music has transitioned since his ascension from “SoundCloud rapper” to being a Hip-Hop mainstay. In an interview conducted by Kid Cudi for Interview Magazine, Carti said he doesn’t just make music for the United States—he expands his sound throughout the globe. The self-proclaimed vampire is a genre-bending, experimental musician, who never sticks to one form of music.

“Full rock-star,” Carti told Cudi when asked if he sees himself as a rapper or something more. “Hip-hop is my category, for sure, but I’m full rock-star.”