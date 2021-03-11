WATCH: Luke James and Nu Deco Ensemble Live Stream Benefit Concert

During the making of his album, to feel love/d, Grammy Award winning R&B and Soul singer Luke James genuinely intended to deliver a live showcase featuring songs from the 2020 album. And like the rest of the world during these pandemic days, he has had to turn his good intentions into something different. His vision has now manifested into a free live-streamed benefit concert featured here on BET.com.

On Friday (March 12), 8 PM ET, the Grammy-nominated artist is teaming up with Nu Deco Ensemble to reimagine his 2020, nine-track body of work. Nu Deco’s mission is “reimagining a fresh vision of what an orchestra can achieve in the 21st century.”

RELATED: Luke James And Nu Deco Ensemble Announce Benefit Concert To Support Black-Owned Bars And Restaurants

Speaking on the 2020 sophomore album -- his first independent release -- James said, “while creating the album it was always intended when given the chance, we would bring the music alive out of the box in such a way that only a supreme orchestra can. And Nu Deco Ensemble is just that… supreme.”

Nu Deco and James share an aligned vision, one that has been transformed into incorporating live poetry into his performances. Back in May of 2018, in Miami, the two joined forces at Light Box at Goldman Warehouse for a live performance. They want to hit to hit the stage to make magic happen, again.

“It feels cosmically aligned to once again collaborate with our friend- the sensational and truly creative Luke James,” says Nu Deco Ensemble co-founder, Jacomo Bairos. “We all recognized his unbelievable talent as well his generous and collaborative spirit when we first met years ago, so to have him return to collaborate on a project that highlights his unique vision through his Grammy nominated album on such a dynamic and creative project, which also benefits NAACP’s Backing the B.A.R.”

NAACP’s “Backing the B.A.R.” program brings this live-stream collaboration to fruition. The program involves a collaboration of resources from both the NAACP and BACARDI working together to provide financial assistance to Black-owned businesses in the beverage alcohol service, sales, and hospitality industries including local nightclubs, lounges,and liquor stores. Donations are welcome and accepted with 100% of proceeds going directly to the B.A.R. program. The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will be filming the concert in Miami, Florida.

RELATED: Luke James’ Sizzling Stage Performance At The 2019 Soul Train Awards Is Giving The Internet Hot Flashes

Log onto BET.com, the BET YouTube channel, or the BET Facebook page to check out the free event on Friday, March 12, 8 PM ET and you can continue to make your donations here.