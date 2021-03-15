Chloe And Halle Bailey Are Grateful Despite Loss At The 2021 Grammys

Chloe and Halle Bailey (Chloe x Halle) didn’t take home an award at this year’s Grammys, but they expressed gratitude for being able to creatively express themselves.

“I’m just happy that we were able to put so much love into the music that we created and can’t wait for what’s next,” Chloe said during an interview for E! News, following the news that they didn’t receive an award for three of their nominations.

Their 2020 album Ungodly Hour was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album, their song “Wonder What She Thinks of Me” was nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance, and their hit song “Do It” for Best R&B song.

Their album corresponded with a global pandemic and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Chloe, 22, was in London while Halle, 20, was located in Los Angeles. Separated by location, they remained spiritually in sync and appreciative for all they’ve accomplished thus far.

Halle added, “We feel so very grateful and honored. I mean just to be able to make music together and share it in these times during this pandemic when it's hard for everyone and bring some sort of healing and love, that's all we've ever wanted to do. So even to be able to be a part of this conversation tonight and be in the midst of all these amazing artists has made us so happy, and we feel so grateful, and we were Facetiming each other all day.”

Booked and busy the duo is separately working on their next endeavor, while still keeping in contact with each other via Facetime. Halle is currently filming Disney’s live-action "Little Mermaid "movie, taking on the lead role of Ariel.

“I'm just going to be here in London; I'm filming right now, so we're just going to be FaceTiming my sister and I, because she's filming as well in L.A. and just feeling the love from afar," Halle says.