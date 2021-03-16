Trending:

Rich The Kid Arrested At Airport After Loaded Weapon Found In His Luggage

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 11: Recording artist Rich the Kid attends the Tidal X Rich The Kid "Boss Man" Album Release Party on March 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Rich The Kid Arrested At Airport After Loaded Weapon Found In His Luggage

The firearm was discovered by TSA agents.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Rich The Kid was reportedly arrested and detained by police after a loaded gun was found in his luggage at LAX.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials confirmed the news, revealing the rapper was arrested on Monday afternoon (March 15) at the airport. The firearm was discovered by TSA agents.

RELATED: Rich The Kid Claims Discrimination After Getting Removed From Plane

Rich was taken in by police, however it’s unclear if he’s been processed yet.

Footage of the Georgia-based rapper surfaced earlier today. He can be seen wearing a red mask as he walked through the airport with his head down along with two police escorts.  

Subsequently, he was patted down in handcuffs before being placed into a squad car.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in music