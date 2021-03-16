Rich The Kid Arrested At Airport After Loaded Weapon Found In His Luggage

Rich The Kid was reportedly arrested and detained by police after a loaded gun was found in his luggage at LAX.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials confirmed the news, revealing the rapper was arrested on Monday afternoon (March 15) at the airport. The firearm was discovered by TSA agents.

Rich was taken in by police, however it’s unclear if he’s been processed yet.

Footage of the Georgia-based rapper surfaced earlier today. He can be seen wearing a red mask as he walked through the airport with his head down along with two police escorts.