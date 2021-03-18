Asian Doll Finds Unique Way To Keeps King Von’s Legacy Alive

Since rapper King Von passed away in November 2020, Asian Doll has made it her mission to keep her late boyfriend’s legacy alive.

Asian Doll, 24, has not only been keeping Von’s name present through shared stories on her social accounts, but she’s also added a total of four tattoos to her body in his memory. Originally, her fans dissuaded her from getting a face tattoo of Von, but now she’s returning back to that idea.

In a recently deleted tweet, Asian said her next tribute tattoo for Von would be on her face and neck. “That’s gone make a total of 6 times,” she said. In another deleted tweet, she specified her tattoos’ locations, saying, “under my t**ty, across my arm, on my hand, and the side of my arm.”

“I got Von tatted 4 times today,” she said in another deleted tweet. “I’m finna make it 5, cause ya’ll ain’t nevaaaaa just take my boy like that.”

The Dallas, Texas native also owns a diamond encrusted chain made in the likeness of the late rapper.