The Jacksons Release “Can You Feel It” Remix And Three New Expanded Digital Edition Albums

The Jacksons’ music catalog gets revived with the release of a new remix and forthcoming expanded digital editions.

Today (March 19), The group’s 1980 single “Can You Feel It” is remixed and released by producer/composer Greg Curtis. The track is executive produced by John McClain and engineered by Jon Nettlesbey.

Curtis blends in a drumline in accordance with Nettlesbey’s engineering. Further new additions arrive with the late Martin Luther King’s 1968 The Drum Major Instinct speech at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Excerpts from 44th President of the U.S. Barack Obama’s first inauguration speech find placement in the middle of the track. The track concludes with King’s infamous declaration of, “free at last, free at last; thank God Almighty, free at last.”

On Friday (April 30), expanded digital editions of the Jacksons’ final three studio albums will be released through Epic Records and Legacy Recording (the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment). Triumph (1980), Victory (1984), and 2300 Jackson Street (1989) will also feature bonus tracks.

The group’s first three albums with Epic Records were released on February 12. The Jacksons (1976), Goin’ Places (1977), and Destiny (1978) were expansively released.

A 2 LP 12” vinyl edition of The Jacksons Live! will be released on March 26. The album was recorded during their 1981 North American Triumph Tour.

This is not John McClain nor Jon Nettlesbey inaugural moment with Jackson’s music. McClain serves as the co-executor of Michael’s estate and producer for Michael, while Nettlesbey engineered for Michael’s 2009 album This Is It. McClain’s work with Michael dates back to MJ’s 1979 Off The Wall album. Both Nettlesbey and McClain worked on the self-titled Michael album, posthumously released in 2010.

RELATED: Bobby Brown Doubles Down Claim He Taught Michael Jackson How To Moonwalk

In 1976, the group changed their name from The Jackson 5 to The Jacksons, after turmoil with their former label, Motown, who retained the rights to the group’s original name. The group went on to record six albums under Epic Records.

Listen to the “Can You Feel It (Jacksons X MLK Remix) below: