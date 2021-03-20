Rackboy Cam Awarded $1.7M In Copyright Infringement Case Against YFN Lucci And PnB Rock

YFN Lucci and PnB Rock’s song “Everyday We Lit” may have led to success, but some of the reaped benefits are about to be retracted due to a case of copyright infringement.
New Jersey rapper Rackboy Cam has been involved in a long legal battle over the similarities between his song “Everyday Be Lit” and “Everyday We Lit.” Cam released his song in 2016, while Lucci and PnB released their collaboration later that year. A judge has since decided that Rackboy is owed $1.7 million.
“The case was remanded to the district court where on March 3, 2021 Anthony Campbell [Rackboy Cam] was granted a judgment of over $1.4 million, close to $268,000 in prejudgment interest, a running royalty, plus costs and an injunction against James and Allen’s exploitation of the infringing work,” notes a statement from Campbell’s attorney Christopher W. Niro who represents the Aronberg Goldgehn firm. “We are thrilled with the entry of judgment by the court and believe Anthony Campbell’s rights have been vindicated.”
Rackboy told Complex,“This has been a very lengthy and tedious process. I’m grateful for the outcome, and I’m thankful it’s all behind me. I’m excited to get back into the studio and continue creating music for my fans. I wish the best for all parties on current and future endeavors.”
Rackboy filed the lawsuit in 2018 in U.S. District Court in Georgia. The keys and other ingredients of the song are different, but there proved enough similarities for Judge Charles A. Pannell Jr. to side with Rackboy’s reasoning.
According to NJ Advance Media, under the judgment terms, Rackboy was awarded $1,447,720 million along with 50% of the royalties for writing credits on Lucci and PnB’s song. A prejudgment interest of 6.25% from the time period of which he filed the lawsuit (estimate three years) and legal fees brings the total to $1.7 million.
Rackboy, 27, previously settled with Lucci and Think It’s a Game Records back in 2019 for an undisclosed total. An agreement was never concluded with PnB and producer June James, so a new settlement was made in favor of Rackboy due to their lack of response to the original lawsuit.
Rackboy confirmed with NJ Advance Media that at one point PnB Rock and Think It’s A Game Records showed interest in signing him. His attorney attests that Rackboy went down to Atlanta to meet with the label about “Everyday Be Lit,” which featured Maino and Vado. Nearly half a year later “Everyday We Lit” was released.
Now, Lucci and PnB cannot publicly perform, promote or distribute “Everyday We Lit” without Rackboy’s permission. Rackboy will also receive royalties from “Everyday We Lit” remix with Lil Yachty and Wiz Khalifa.
