Rackboy Cam Awarded $1.7M In Copyright Infringement Case Against YFN Lucci And PnB Rock

YFN Lucci and PnB Rock’s song “Everyday We Lit” may have led to success, but some of the reaped benefits are about to be retracted due to a case of copyright infringement.

New Jersey rapper Rackboy Cam has been involved in a long legal battle over the similarities between his song “Everyday Be Lit” and “Everyday We Lit.” Cam released his song in 2016, while Lucci and PnB released their collaboration later that year. A judge has since decided that Rackboy is owed $1.7 million.

“The case was remanded to the district court where on March 3, 2021 Anthony Campbell [Rackboy Cam] was granted a judgment of over $1.4 million, close to $268,000 in prejudgment interest, a running royalty, plus costs and an injunction against James and Allen’s exploitation of the infringing work,” notes a statement from Campbell’s attorney Christopher W. Niro who represents the Aronberg Goldgehn firm. “We are thrilled with the entry of judgment by the court and believe Anthony Campbell’s rights have been vindicated.”

Rackboy told Complex,“This has been a very lengthy and tedious process. I’m grateful for the outcome, and I’m thankful it’s all behind me. I’m excited to get back into the studio and continue creating music for my fans. I wish the best for all parties on current and future endeavors.”

