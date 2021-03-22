Late Rapper Mo3’s Posthumous Video For ‘Outside’ Is A Sobering Watch

Dallas, Texas rapper Mo3 was fatally shot in November 2020. But thanks to the posthumous release of his new music, his legacy will live on.

Mo3, a Boosie Badazz-affiliate, is getting his unreleased music pushed by his family and his distributor, EMPIRE. Friday (March 19), the first single from Mo3’s forthcoming Shottaz 4 Eva album arrived. “Outside” is accompanied by a solemn-toned music video, featuring OG Bobby Billions.

The video, directed by Prophecy, is a tribute to the 28-year-old rapper. The videos show Mo with friends and recording music in the studio. The energy is then switched when family and friends are seen laying Mo to rest, along with a memorial. The video’s theme matches the song’s messages, about Mo3’s enemies scared to come outside.

On behalf of his team and family, a statement was put out on his Instagram account.

“We miss his warm and fiercely loyal presence every day,” Mo3’s team and family said in a statement. “He appreciated his fans more than anything and your love has sustained us through a dark time and helped keep his memory alive. Music was the light and passion of MO’s life — it provided a way for him to express his innermost self and a path for providing a better life for himself and his family.”