Watch: Music Video For Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Single ‘Nutshell PART 2’

Phife Dawg, who was born Malik Izaak Taylor, passed away five years ago today but his legacy lives on in his music.
The Estate of Phife Dawg had dropped a new music video for the song “Nutshell PART 2” (Ft. Busta Rhymes & Redman) on Smokin’ Needles Records/AWAL.
The song is a taste of his upcoming album Forever, which does not have a release date as of yet.
A founding member of the hip hop supergroup A Tribe Called Quest, Phife Diggy was known for his playful self-deprecating lines and witty wordplay. He was also at the forefront of Tribe’s most seminal releases including Midnight Marauders and The Low End Theory.
Phife Dawg passed away at the age of 45.
