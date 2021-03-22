Watch: Music Video For Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Single ‘Nutshell PART 2’

Phife Dawg, who was born Malik Izaak Taylor, passed away five years ago today but his legacy lives on in his music.

The Estate of Phife Dawg had dropped a new music video for the song “Nutshell PART 2” (Ft. Busta Rhymes & Redman) on Smokin’ Needles Records/AWAL.

The song is a taste of his upcoming album Forever, which does not have a release date as of yet.

Watch the video below: