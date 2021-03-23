NBA Youngboy In FBI Custody After Attempting To Flee Arrest

NBA YoungBoy has reportedly been arrested over an outstanding federal warrant and is in FBI custody. It’s not clear what charges he’s facing or what lead to the warrant.

According to TMZ, federal agents and the LAPD attempted to pull over a vehicle NBA YoungBoy was in on Monday (March 22), however, when the car stopped, the rapper got out and fled on foot.

Subsequently, police set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9 to help find YoungBoy. TMZ also reports that cops discovered a firearm in the vehicle, but it’s unclear whether the weapon belongs to the rapper.

Since NBA YoungBoy’s arrest, Yaya Mayweather, who shares a son with the 21-year-old, reacted to the news. She posted on her Instagram Story: “My day has been completely ruined,” accompanied by sad and heartbroken emojis.