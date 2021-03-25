Prince’s Ashes To Be Displayed At Paisley Park On Fifth Anniversary Of His Death

Fans of the music icon, Prince, will have the chance to commemorate the entertainer in a special way on the fifth anniversary of his passing.

The singer died on April 21, 2016. He was 57.

His ashes will be on display at his private estate and production studio — Paisley Park, as a tribute to his legacy.

According to ET Online, Prince’s estate will open its doors to visitors for free on Wednesday (April 21) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to honor the late musicians’ life.

