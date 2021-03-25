Prince’s Ashes To Be Displayed At Paisley Park On Fifth Anniversary Of His Death

Fans of the music icon, Prince, will have the chance to commemorate the entertainer in a special way on the fifth anniversary of his passing.
The singer died on April 21, 2016. He was 57.
His ashes will be on display at his private estate and production studio — Paisley Park, as a tribute to his legacy.
According to ET Online, Prince’s estate will open its doors to visitors for free on Wednesday (April 21) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to honor the late musicians’ life.
“We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world. So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people's lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects,” Alan Seiffert, Paisley Park Executive Director, said in an official state on the site.
Guests will be allowed to leave memorial items, flowers, and other souvenirs in front of the Love Symbol statue outside of the main entrance of Paisley Park, the estate’s website confirms.
Reservations will be required to attend.
