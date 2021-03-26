WATCH: Halle Bailey Shocks Fans With SWV “Rain” Cover In New Video

Halle Bailey showed off her vocal prowess during her latest social media post.
Currently in London filming the lead role as Ariel in the next live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Bailey posted a video of her singing a cover version of the classic 1997 SWV song “Rain.”
“When you can’t sleep you sing,” she captioned her post.
Chloe x Halle Bailey decided to make separate Instagram accounts on Jan. 19.
“Still an ocean even when we are two seas,” the pair captioned their Instagram post prior to making the official announcement. The sisters later added they would continue their weekly social media videos titled “Tea Time.”
During the 2021 NAACP Image Awards, Halle joined her sister Chloe in taking home the award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) for “Wonder What She Thinks of Me.” The Beyoncé proteges also won Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Do It.”
The iconic 90s R&B groups SWV and Xscape will go head-to-head with their hits for an upcoming installment of Verzuz. The singers will face off on Saturday, May 8th, one day before Mother's Day.
(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
