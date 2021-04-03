Bhad Bhabie Breaks OnlyFans Record, Earns $1 Million In First 6 Hours

Bhad Bhabie is reportedly a millionaire, thanks to the OnlyFans platform.

In a new Instagram post, the rapper claims she made over $1 million on the exclusive content app, just six hours after launching her account on the NSFW content subscription service, according to Billboard.

“Not bad for 6 hours,” the rapper (real name Danielle Bregoli) captioned a picture of her account statement. “We broke the f**k out of that onlyfans record.”

RELATED: Bhad Bhabie Draws Backlash After She Compares Her ‘Hood’ Upbringing To Tarzan