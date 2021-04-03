Trending:

Bhad Bhabie Breaks OnlyFans Record, Earns $1 Million In First 6 Hours

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

The rapper recently turned 18.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Bhad Bhabie is reportedly a millionaire, thanks to the OnlyFans platform.

In a new Instagram post, the rapper claims she made over $1 million on the exclusive content app, just six hours after launching her account on the NSFW content subscription service, according to Billboard.

“Not bad for 6 hours,” the rapper (real name Danielle Bregoli) captioned a picture of her account statement. “We broke the f**k out of that onlyfans record.”

She also took to TikTok to reveal her total revenue was $1,092,762.63. She charges $23.99 per month for access to photos and videos on her OnlyFans page, the report notes, which she created a week after her 18th birthday. She came with receipts, too. See below.

@bhadbhabie

Only thing i been able to post today about OF that tik tok hasn’t taken down😈👹

♬ All The Way Up - Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

