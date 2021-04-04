Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Club Honors DMX Outside Hospital

A Ruff Ryders motorcycle crew gathered outside White Plains Hospital on Sunday (April 4) to show support for DMX.
The 50-year-old rapper was in the New York hospital after suffering a heart attack two days earlier.
FOX5 New York reporter Lisa Evers captured the moment on video when the bikers assembled across the street from the hospital.
CNN confirmed Sunday with the rapper’s attorney, Murray Richman, that he was on life support. DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was taken by ambulance around 11 p.m. on Friday to the hospital and put on a ventilator. Richman said he was unaware of what caused the heart attack and declined to comment on the rap star’s prognosis.
However, early reports said the heart attack was triggered by a drug overdose.
RELATED: Hip Hop Lifts DMX Up In Prayer After Reported Overdose And Hospitalization
The bikers blasted DMX music to honor the legendary rapper. Here’s a tweet that’s apparently from the scene.
Ruff Ryders emerged from the gritty streets of the South Bronx in the late 1990s. DMX put out an anthem dedicated to them.
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage
COMMENTS