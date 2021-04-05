DMX Reportedly In A ‘Vegetative State’ With ‘No Brain Activity’

DMX reportedly suffered drug overdose on the evening of April 2. There are now reports the 50-year-old-rapper is in a vegetative state.

According to The New York Times, his manager Nakia Walker said he is currently in a "vegetative state.” She also revealed some family members had been allowed to visit him at the White Plains Hospital in New York.

Additionally, Walker told Buzzfeed News he has “lung and brain failure and no brain activity."

His family said in a statement to PEOPLE, "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.”

According to TMZ, the incident occurred at his home at around 11 p.m. on April 2 and triggered a heart attack.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, has battled substance abuse for years and has been to rehab several times. His last stint was in 2019.

One of DMX’s latest musical headlines was when he faced off against Snoop Dogg in a July 2020 Verzuz battle, which saw more than 500,000 viewers tune in.