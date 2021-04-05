Trending:

DMX Reportedly In A ‘Vegetative State’ With ‘No Brain Activity’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Rapper DMX performs onstage during 10th Annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

DMX Reportedly In A ‘Vegetative State’ With ‘No Brain Activity’

The 50-year-old-rapper allegedly suffered an overdose on April 2.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

DMX reportedly suffered  drug overdose on the evening of April 2. There are now reports the  50-year-old-rapper is in a vegetative  state.

According to The New York Times, his manager Nakia Walker said he is currently in a "vegetative state.” She also revealed  some family members had  been allowed to visit him at the White Plains Hospital in New York. 

Additionally, Walker told Buzzfeed News he has “lung and brain failure and no brain activity."

His family said in a statement to PEOPLE, "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.”

RELATED: DMX Leads Bible Study On Instagram Live And People Are Loving It

According to TMZ, the incident occurred at his home at around 11 p.m. on April 2 and triggered a heart attack.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, has battled substance abuse for years and has been to rehab several times. His last stint was in 2019.

One of DMX’s latest musical headlines was when he faced off against Snoop Dogg in a July 2020 Verzuz battle, which saw more than 500,000 viewers tune in.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in music