OPINION: Why The Earth Wind & Fire/Isley Brothers Verzuz Was a Three-Generation Epic

This Verzuz was the one. The one.

Every since the web series capitalized on the House that D-Nice Built and kicked off March 2020 as a respite from the nascent days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve all gathered around our phones, computers and other screens to watch beloved musicians and groups go track-for-track in a feigned competition (with maybe a couple exceptions) in which the only real winners are the fans.

As Verzuz founders Timbaland and Swizz Beats are legendary architects of 90s hip-hop and R&B, pretty much every artist chosen for Verzuz is nostalgic catnip for Generation Xers and whatever they’re calling us older Millennials born in the beginning of the 1980s. But with The Isley Brothers vs. Earth Wind & Fire going head-to-head on Easter Sunday, Verzuz nailed the most generationally and culturally inclusive meeting to date.



Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle formally held that title with their Verzuz last September, which I delightfully watched with my mama on Apple TV before Verzuz was sold to Triller and ruined the best way to watch. But the appreciation and impact of the Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire’s collective oeuvre runs deeper than Knight’s catalog, and certainly LaBelle’s. Many of us might not exist had certain songs not been created; our parents caused us to love them by playing them when we were kids, and we’re in turn playing it for our kids. Though Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane had the largest peak audience for a Verzuz at 1.8 million, three generations in one family didn’t gather around a device to enjoy that (unless your grandma really enjoys the turn-up. No judgments.).

Triller pulled out all the stops for the event: D-Nice was on the boards and Steve Harvey took a break from entertaining “mainstream” audiences to host. In an event with such amazing music, Harvey was arguably one of the most entertaining elements of the night: From his blinding purple suit that was probably tailored somewhere in Detroit to his constant reminders that he is, indeed, from Cleveland to every story he had about that one time he did whatever with some girl to “Between the Sheets” to his almost mean-old-man-esque reminders that you don’t know s--- about s--- if you aren’t familiar with their music, he was with the s---s on Resurrection Sunday.

The tweets and posts about Harvey alone were worth the price of admission.