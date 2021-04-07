Cardi B On Fighting For The Pay She Deserves

Cardi B knows her worth and wants her paycheck to equal her talent.

During an interview with XXL, the Bronx rapper says she’s been researching how much money artists should be paid in business doings so that she can get “everything” she deserves.

“I've been doing my research now, heavy,” she told the magazine. “And it's like, 'Damn, m****rf****rs [are] getting ripped the f**k off.' And that's why I'm like, 'Nah, I'm gonna get everything that I deserve.'”

Cardi explained how she could be offered a $2 million advance from a company that would make anywhere between $50 to $100 million off a deal with her.

“You settle for $2 million because they think that you're so thirsty for that money that they’re just gonna give you the $2 million,” she explained.

“It's just like, sometimes you do see that race really matters and shit because I've been seeing some influencers, that are not, you know, like me. Caucasian influencers,” she said. “And they're getting paid big money. I'm a whole artist.”



She also credits her husband Offset with helping her to understand the financial side of business, “My husband, he’s really fucking smart with numbers. He just wants to see me win.”



Clearly, Cardi B is going to keep winning and hopefully knock down some barriers along the way.