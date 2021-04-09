Demi Lovato On Survivor's Guilt After DMX’s Overdose

The music industry is keeping DMX in prayer as he lays in a coma at White Plains Hospital in New York after a drug overdose. Pop singer Demi Lovato was deeply affected by the news, considering she has struggled with substance abuse and overdosed.

In an interview with TMZ Live, the 28-year-old said, "Anytime that I see somebody OD or even pass away that's in the public eye, I immediately think, 'That could've been you had you not been putting all this work in the last couple of years of your life.'"

She continued, "There's times where I've even talked about feeling survivor's guilt because you do ask yourself, 'Why am I still here, and why are others not?'"

Lovato also added, "Every day that I'm here on this earth is a day that I need to be counting my blessings for and just being appreciative and grateful for. It makes me want to live the best life I can possibly live knowing that others didn't get the same chance that I did."

Watch the interview below:

