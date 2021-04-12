Cam'ron & Derrick Jaxn Spar On Instagram Over DMX Tribute

Cam’ron has called out self-proclaimed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn after the internet personality shared a tribute post to the late rapper, DMX, who passed away on April 9 after suffering a heart attack reportedly following a drug overdose.
On Saturday (April 10) Jaxn uploaded a post for X on his Instagram account that did not sit well with Cam’ron and reshared the post on his personal account with a heated response.
“This n***a been low since he got caught cheating,” he captioned his post referring to Jaxn’s extramarital affair that went viral on social media last month. “Now he wanna resurface with this post. I know/knew X personally. He don’t f**k wit ya kind homie. Don’t try and use the sympathy card n***a.”
Cam’ron’s post got support from several celebs including Royce Da 5’9 and Slim Thug, but that did not stop Jaxn from responding and firing back in the comment section.
“Big homie you actin’ like I cheated on you. This ain’t the type of event to use to voice your hurt feelings about me,” Jaxn wrote. “Respect this brother’s legacy and his family more than you’re doing right now.”
Cam’ron has been open about his feelings about the self-described “love guru” who went viral for cheating on his wife, Da’Naia Jackson, in March. On April 1, the Harlem rapper took to his Instagram to slam Jaxn for his actions.
“See social media allows you to be whoever you want and y’all be going for it,” Cam’ron wrote. “Now he’s hiding. See if you was cool wit some of the homies they woulda helped ya dumb a** out and told you what to do after you got caught. Instead you held ya girl hostage and made her do that dumb a** video, then when people told you it was dumb you erased it.”
