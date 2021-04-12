Cam'ron & Derrick Jaxn Spar On Instagram Over DMX Tribute

Cam’ron has called out self-proclaimed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn after the internet personality shared a tribute post to the late rapper, DMX, who passed away on April 9 after suffering a heart attack reportedly following a drug overdose.

On Saturday (April 10) Jaxn uploaded a post for X on his Instagram account that did not sit well with Cam’ron and reshared the post on his personal account with a heated response.

“This n***a been low since he got caught cheating,” he captioned his post referring to Jaxn’s extramarital affair that went viral on social media last month. “Now he wanna resurface with this post. I know/knew X personally. He don’t f**k wit ya kind homie. Don’t try and use the sympathy card n***a.”

RELATED: Charlamagne Tha God Accuses Derrick Jaxn Of Being A Hypocrite