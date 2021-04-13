Rapper Chika Retiring Because of the Mental Toll of the Music Industry

In a candid Twitter post on Saturday (April 10), Chika, born Jane Chika Oranika, shared her feelings on music and cyber bullying with a note titled, "It’s really cool watching the world not give a f*ck and paint you as a villain.

Grammy nominated rapper Chika is retiring due to the "mental toll" the music industry has ensued on her mentally and emotionally. The 24-year-old also admitted she struggles with thoughts of suicide.

She also mentioned those who rejoice in the "decline of my mental health."

"The negative self talk you have towards yourself is deafening. Now imagine a slew of weirdos dogpiling on top of thoughts you already have to fight off yourself. It’s not f*cking cool, it’s not ‘trolling’ or ‘stan culture,’ you’re pushing people to a point of no return," she tweeted.

The Alabama native went on to reveal her bouts with depression.

"I’ve told my team, I’ve told my therapist, I've told friends and acquaintances. Today I told Twitter. what followed was a hoard of psychotic fans rejoicing in the decline of my mental health, harassing me as if I spoke to them first.”

Chika went on to tweet her retirement on Twitter.