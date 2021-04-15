History Making: Kane Brown Becomes First Black Solo Artist to Win ACM 'Video of the Year' Award

Country singer Kane Brown has just made history after winning his first Academy of Country Music Award on Wednesday (April 14.). The 27-year-old won ACM's Video of the Year honor for his track, "Worldwide Beautiful," an emotional video addressing justice and equality.
The announcement was made on CBS This Morning, four days before the televised event of the famed country music award show premieres.
"I wrote this song with three of my buddies out of Nashville. We were just like, 'You know, it would be a great day when everybody could just see the beautiful in the world… we're all a little different, but we're all just different types of beautiful," said the Chattanooga, Tennessee native. "So we just wrote a song about it. When everything started coming out in the media, we felt like it was time to release it. Our fans were asking for it. I couldn't ask for it to come out any better than it did."
Kane thanked the song's writers and fans on Instagram for the historic win.
The song was featured on his project, Mixtape Vol. 1, released last August. That EP is also nominated for Album of the Year.
Brown's win isn't the only unprecedented event at this year's 56th annual ceremony.
Country singer Mickey Guyton will be the first Black woman ever to host the Academy of Country Music Awards. Guyton, who performed her critically acclaimed song, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her" at last year's ACMs, released a statement about her groundbreaking hosting gig.
“As I’ve said before, ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first-ever Black woman to host the show," Guyton blushed. "Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.”
The 56th ACM Awards will premiere live on Sunday, April 18 at 8:00 pm on CBS.
Photo: Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry/Getty Images
