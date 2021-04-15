History Making: Kane Brown Becomes First Black Solo Artist to Win ACM 'Video of the Year' Award

Country singer Kane Brown has just made history after winning his first Academy of Country Music Award on Wednesday (April 14.). The 27-year-old won ACM's Video of the Year honor for his track, "Worldwide Beautiful," an emotional video addressing justice and equality.

The announcement was made on CBS This Morning, four days before the televised event of the famed country music award show premieres.

"I wrote this song with three of my buddies out of Nashville. We were just like, 'You know, it would be a great day when everybody could just see the beautiful in the world… we're all a little different, but we're all just different types of beautiful," said the Chattanooga, Tennessee native. "So we just wrote a song about it. When everything started coming out in the media, we felt like it was time to release it. Our fans were asking for it. I couldn't ask for it to come out any better than it did."

Kane thanked the song's writers and fans on Instagram for the historic win.