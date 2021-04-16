Benzino Apologizes To Daughter Coi Leray After Social Media Fight

Looks like things are back on solid ground between Benzino and his daughter Coi Leray.

The superstar singer recently took to Twitter to share that she loves her father no matter what they go through. The message was received well by her fans as the two had a nasty back-and-forth spat on social media back in March.

“I love my dad Red heart forever and always,” she tweeted. “I do this for my family, they don’t understand me, no n****s around me , they don’t understand me I do this for my crew they don’t understand I do this s**t for you they don’t understand.”