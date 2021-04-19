DMX Memorial Planned At Barclays Center In Brooklyn This Weekend

Rapper DMX will be honored at a public memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center later this month.

Deadline reports that the late rapper and actor, born Earl Simmons, who died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack, will be remembered on Saturday (April 24) at the New York arena, according to X’s manager Steve Rifkind. A limited number of attendees will be allowed inside due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A private funeral service at a New York City church will also be held following the memorial event for close family and friends.

DMX passed away on Friday (April 9) after suffering a heart attack following a reported drug overdose a week earlier. He was admitted to White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, on April 2 and was described as being in a “vegetative state.” He never regained consciousness.

The “Ruff Ryders Anthem” rapper was 50.