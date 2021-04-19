Jam Master Jay’s Sons Launch Cannabis Brand In Honor Of Their Father

As recreational marijuana is being legalized all over the country, cannabis brands are becoming more popular. Now TJ and Jesse Mizell, sons of the legendary Run-DMC deejay Jam Master Jay, are honoring their father’s legacy by launching a cannabis brand of their own.

In an exclusive with Page Six, TJ Mizell talked about his dad’s frequent use of the plant, “Jam Master Jay was a pothead — he smoked a lot of marijuana. Growing up, you’d go to the studio and — it was not until we were older that we understood —like, ‘Oh wow, this man was smoking weed.’ So he [would] definitely be here doing the same thing.”

Of course, the public didn’t see that as Jay dropped beats as part of Run-DMC along with his Queens, N.Y., buddies Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Joseph “Run” Simmons.

Jesse Mizell explained, “They were the first rap group on MTV, so because of that, they were very aware that the issue of marijuana was going to put them down and shut them down. If they got to talking about weed, cussing and talking as freely as they would like to, there would have been major issues.”

They also said their father would have joined the cannabis industry if he were alive today, therefore, they launched Queens OG, which is four pre-rolled joints in a cassette tape packaging. Their product will be available in Colorado and California on April 20.

Born Jason William Mizell, Jam Master Jay was the legendary DJ of the most influential hip hop group of all time, Run-D.M.C. In 2002, he was killed in a recording studio in Jamaica, Queens, New York. He was only 37 years old.

In August, two men, Karl Jordan and Ronald Washington, were arrested and charged for his murder. The date of the trial is pending.