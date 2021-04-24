Beyoncé Posts Message About Forgiveness On Fifth Anniversary Of ‘Lemonade’ Release

It’s been five years since Beyoncé released her visual album, Lemonade. And on Friday (April 23), the superstar singer took to her Instagram account to commemorate the landmark anniversary.
Bey posted a handful of stills from the album’s film that originally premiered on HBO.
RELATED: Beyoncé Will Help Out Families Facing Evictions In 2021
“I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people,” she captioned the series images. “I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art. As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting. I hope you find joy today.”
Lemonade was released on April 23, 2016 and was accompanied by a 65-minute film, which focus on themes of race, trauma, womanhood, and — perhaps most famously — betrayal.
The visual LP also features many great cameos, including those of Serena Williams, Zendaya, Blue Ivy and more. It also received four Emmy nominations, won two Grammys and a Peabody Award.
Photo: Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment
COMMENTS