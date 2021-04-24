Beyoncé Posts Message About Forgiveness On Fifth Anniversary Of ‘Lemonade’ Release

It’s been five years since Beyoncé released her visual album, Lemonade. And on Friday (April 23), the superstar singer took to her Instagram account to commemorate the landmark anniversary.

Bey posted a handful of stills from the album’s film that originally premiered on HBO.

“I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people,” she captioned the series images. “I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art. As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting. I hope you find joy today.”