Cardi B Reacts To Chloe Bailey’s ‘Be Careful’ Cover

Cardi B found herself “blushing” on Saturday (May 1) after Chloe Bailey dropped off a stirring rendition of her Cardi’s “Be Careful” track.
"This is soo beautiful got me smiling from ear to ear and blushing maa hard .....You see this how I thought I sounded on the track," Cardi tweeted.
"Be Careful" was a single from debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy.
In April, Bailey brought down the house with her sultry rendition of The Weeknd’s hit single “Earn It.”
Her Instagram post received more than 3.8 million views. Watch it below.
(Photo L-R: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images & Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
