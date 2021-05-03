Watch: Lil Wayne Honors DMX At Trillerfest

While performing at Trillerfest, Lil Wayne took time out to remember the late rapper, DMX.

On Saturday (May 1), Lil Wayne, 38, performed in Miami for Trillerfest. During his set, Wayne recalled traveling cross country for a joint tour featuring powerhouse labels Cash Money and the Ruff Ryders, which included Earl Simmons, better known as DMX, who tragically passed away on April 9 at the age of 50.

Wayne went into details how he met X on the tour in 2000.

“You see, when I was a younger kid, we used to be on tour a lot, like six months out the year,” Wayne said.

“And we used to go on tour with another record label because we used to have so many artists. We didn’t have to have no opening acts because we just needed another record label and it was just us and them. So back then, we went on this tour called the ‘Cash Money Ruff Ryders' tour. See, being from New Orleans, it’s so far away from New York and Cali and s**t like that we didn’t know if it was real when we seen it on TV -- the New York guys, the L.A. people. So when we saw DMX, we all fell in love.”

At the time, DMX’s catalog had two successful album releases: Flesh of My Flesh — Blood of My Blood and ... And Then There Was X. The 40-city tour began in Rochester, New York, and ended in San Diego, California

Wayne continued, “But when I got on tour with him, and now you’re in the hotel lobby, you’re backstage, you run into a n***a and he actually says something to you, and when you see this n****a talk like how he rap, and you see this n***a is what he is, and you see this n***a has a zillion dogs with him, then a zillion dogs with him it’s impossible not to be obsessed, infatuated, impressed, whatever… Ladies and gentlemen, please make some noise for the late great DMX.”

Wayne then performed “Uproar,” produced by X’s long-term collaborator and friend, Swizz Beatz.

See the clip below: