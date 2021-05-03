Moneybagg Yo Updates Condition Of His Mother Who Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 And Pneumonia

In what was supposed to be a joyous week of celebrating his fourth studio album, Moneybagg Yo asked people to pray for his mother, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

In a now-deleted tweet from April 30, Moneybagg Yo, 29, took to Twitter to ask people to pray for his mother as she began recovery for COVID-19 and pneumonia. “Dam mane how df My mama got COVID and pneumonia smh I need y’all prayers right now,” Moneybagg tweeted.

Prayers were answered, as Moneybagg returned to Twitter the next day to tweet, “Preciate y’all prayers she good.”

RELATED: Moneybagg Yo Reveals He Once Held The Migos Down In A Fight

The Memphis rapper did not share further details about whether his mom was admitted to the hospital or his mom’s condition.

Earlier this year, he received criticism for his tweets about how the pandemic was financially beneficial to him. He later apologized for the tweet.