DMX’s Goddaughter Pens An Emotional Tribute

Earl Simmons, better known as DMX, tragically passed away on April 9 at the age of 50. Paige Hurd, his goddaughter, posted an emotional tribute to the late rapper, which also included their final photo together.
The pic was taken just seven days before he passed away.
Hurd wrote, “This is was [sic ] the last time we hugged, we danced, we held hands. the last time we said I love you. the last time I would ever hear you scream PUMPKINNN. when we are together we are inseparable, & we DO NOT play about each-other.”
She continued, “Shock has been my feeling the past month since I got the worst call in the middle of the night. The shock & grief is heavy, uncomfortable, and hard to express. I just don’t have much yet, forgive my silence. I’m trying but right now I don’t have the best words.”
On April 25, X was honored during a special homegoing service, which was telecast by BET. The emotional event featured appearances by his children, his Ruff Ryders family, his ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom.
