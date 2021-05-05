DMX’s Goddaughter Pens An Emotional Tribute

Earl Simmons, better known as DMX, tragically passed away on April 9 at the age of 50. Paige Hurd, his goddaughter, posted an emotional tribute to the late rapper, which also included their final photo together.

The pic was taken just seven days before he passed away.

Hurd wrote, “This is was [sic ] the last time we hugged, we danced, we held hands. the last time we said I love you. the last time I would ever hear you scream PUMPKINNN. when we are together we are inseparable, & we DO NOT play about each-other.”

RELATED: ‘It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye: Fans React To DMX’s Memorial Service

She continued, “Shock has been my feeling the past month since I got the worst call in the middle of the night. The shock & grief is heavy, uncomfortable, and hard to express. I just don’t have much yet, forgive my silence. I’m trying but right now I don’t have the best words.”

See below: