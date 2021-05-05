Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Line Will Launch Limited Edition Collection

The late Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store in LA is honoring the rapper by partnering with Puma for a new limited edition clothing capsule.

Available on Friday (May 7), the collection will reportedly represent the artist’s presence through a white Hussle Way Logo t-shirt and a fresh new spin on the classic Puma Suede sneakers. Hussle’s coined phrase “TMC” or The Marathon Continues, is also printed on both items.

The shoes will sell for $80, and the tee for $45 on puma.com and will also be available for purchase at the Puma NYC Flagship store and select retailers, including Marathon Clothing.

