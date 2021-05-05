Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Line Will Launch Limited Edition Collection

The late Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store in LA is honoring the rapper by partnering with Puma for a new limited edition clothing capsule.
Available on Friday (May 7), the collection will reportedly represent the artist’s presence through a white Hussle Way Logo t-shirt and a fresh new spin on the classic Puma Suede sneakers. Hussle’s coined phrase “TMC” or The Marathon Continues, is also printed on both items.
The shoes will sell for $80, and the tee for $45 on puma.com and will also be available for purchase at the Puma NYC Flagship store and select retailers, including Marathon Clothing.
On March 23, music journalist and author Rob Kenner released the biography “The Marathon Don’t Stop: The Life and Times of Nipsey Hussle.” Kenner’s detailed analysis of Nipsey’s life explored the makings of the rapper and the events that made Nipsey Hussle an international icon.
In February, Hussle peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 for his posthumous collaboration with Jay-Z for “What It Feels Like,” featured on the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack, starring actors Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, Billboard reports.
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
